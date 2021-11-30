Owasso school board appoints Margaret Coates as interim superintendent for district

The Owasso school board has appointed an interim superintendent for the district.

In a letter to district families Tuesday, the board said that it unanimously voted to extend an offer to former assistant superintendent Margaret Coates, who accepted the position.

“The Board has full confidence that Dr. Coates has the knowledge and ability to provide continuity for the staff and maintain momentum with current projects as we move forward with the search for the district’s next full-time superintendent in the months ahead,” the letter states.

Coates oversaw the district’s teaching and learning curriculum for three years prior to her retirement in June 2021.

She will replace Amy Fichtner, who agreed to resign in early November at the request for a change in leadership from board members.

Fichtner, who has served in her current role since July 2018 and formerly as assistant superintendent for three years, will step down from her position effective Dec. 31.