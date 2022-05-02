Owasso school board announces plan to hire Margaret Coates as new superintendent

The Owasso school board announced on Monday its intention to hold a special board meeting on May 9 to discuss and vote on hiring Margaret Coates as the district’s new superintendent.

“Dr. Coates has an ‘all students first’ philosophy,” the Board of Education said in a letter. “That perspective, combined with her demonstrated ability to develop educational leaders, work as part of a team, listen and communicate effectively and enforce policies, set her apart from the other candidates.

“She possesses a set of qualities that makes her a visionary leader with many exciting long-term goals for the district. We believe she will be a dynamic leader of our district for many years to come.”

Coates has served as the district’s interim superintendent since the end of the first semester. Previously, Coates was the OPS Assistant Superintendent for Teaching & Learning for three years. She also held the role of Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education for Broken Arrow Public Schools from 2012-2018.

Coates began her career in Owasso as a geometry teacher at the high school’s West Campus in 2002 before she earned a role as an assistant principal there from 2007-2012.

The Owasso community is invited to attend a reception and meet Dr. Coates in the Education Service Center Board Room following the special Board Meeting at 11:30 a.m. on May 9.