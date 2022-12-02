Owasso Sam’s Club completes renovations, celebrates ribbon cutting

Sam’s Club in Owasso recently received a new facelift.

The retail warehouse chain completed a renovation to its 96th Street location last month, and hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber on Friday to celebrate the occasion.

The company upgraded different areas of the store as part of its Fresh Optimization overhaul, which finished in mid-November.

Produce and dairy, for example, received new walk-in coolers.

“All of our cold items stay cold the whole time,” Owasso Sam’s Club Manager Jeff Bedwell said. “Members walk in and can pick it (their item) up still in refrigeration.”

Additionally, meats and fish as well as electronics got new counters and islands.

“We are able to hold more items and have much larger variety of items for our members,” Bedwell added.

The store’s interior walls also received a fresh coat of paint and upgraded signage.

“It just brings a brightness and openness … kind of makes it pop,” Bedwell said.

Owasso Sam’s Club, which opened about 10 years ago, also added a new optical center in February 2020. It features more than 400 frames and 40 brands of contacts and offers an independent optometrist for exams.

The store is located at 12905 E. 96th St. N. More information can be found at samsclub.com/club/owasso-ok-sams-club/6238.