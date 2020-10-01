Owasso Sales Tax Oversight Committee reviews $78M in expenditures for community projects

The Owasso Sales Tax Oversight Committee met on Monday, Sept. 28, to review the expenditures of the city’s Third-Penny Sales Tax and Vision for Owasso Sales Tax.

The Committee meets once every March and September to maintain citizen participation throughout the life of the tax, and to ensure the proper use of revenues generated.

This month, members approved the report, which consists of 29 major road, land, stormwater, public safety and recreational improvements projects across the Owasso community.

Those projects outlined in the latest progress report, dated for June 30, 2020, total an estimated cost of over $78 million, with more than $47.4 million already expended.

Six renovation projects totaling over $24.8 million have been completed, which include: the Owasso Police Department headquarters, Owasso Public Safety Training Center Complex and Fire Station No. 4, Redbud Festival Park, Rayola Park tributary, U.S. 169 service roads (106th and 137th) and Street Improvement FY 2019.