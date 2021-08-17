Owasso’s Xai Xiong, Collinsville’s Elizabeth Anderson graduate from Wichita State University

Nearly 2,175 degrees and certificates were awarded to more than 2,000 students at Wichita State University in spring 2021.

There were 1,521 students who earned their undergraduate degree and 652 who earned their graduate degree.

Xai Xiong, of Owasso, received a Master of Public Administration, Public Administration; and Elizabeth Anderson, of Collinsville, earned a Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude.

Undergraduate students who have attained a GPA of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

In spring 2021, 121 students graduated summa cum laude, 414 graduated magna cum laude, and 352 graduated cum laude.