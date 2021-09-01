Owasso’s Wendy Stokes named National Johnson O’Malley Association Teacher of the Year

Owasso teacher Wendy Stokes has gained nationwide acclaim for her efforts in the classroom.

The Native American literature instructor, serving at Owasso’s 6th, 7th and 8th grade centers, was recently named a National Johnson O'Malley Association Teacher of the Year for Region 3A.

The nonprofit is a collaborative effort among tribes, tribal organizations, schools and private enterprises to address the ongoing educational needs of Indian students.

Stokes has spent her 18-year stint at Owasso Public Schools rearing her students to create award-winning Cherokee poetry and become beginning Cherokee language speakers.

She has also coached Cherokee Challenge Bowl and Language Bowl teams for 10 years, with most of the teams placing top three each year. In the last 13 years, she has worked with the Owasso Indian Education program.

“We appreciate all she does in the classroom, with her Cherokee Quiz Bowl teams, and the service she gives to all Native students,” the Owasso 7th Grade Center said on its Facebook page.