Owasso’s Wasserberg, Sarosy graduate from University of Maryland Global Campus

The University of Maryland Global Campus held its graduation ceremonies since 2019 during its Spring Grad Walk 2022.
More than 3,300 graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 and their families and guests attended the walk over the course of six days, May 17-22, at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.
Heather Wasserberg and Samantha Lynn Sarosy, both of Owasso, participated in the event. Wasserberg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance, and Sarosy received a Master of Science in Management.