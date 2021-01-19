Owasso’s Vancuren, Collinsville’s Stearman handed House committee assignments

House of Representatives committee assignments and schedules for the 58th Oklahoma Legislature were made on Friday, Dec. 15.
The House will operate with 30 standing committees and 10 appropriations and budget subcommittees for the two-year session, beginning Feb. 1.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, made the committee assignments, which included several for Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, and Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.
Vancuren was assigned to: Common Education, Higher Education and Career Tech, Utilities and Judiciary.
Additionally, Stearman was assigned to: Administrative Rules, Public Health, States’ Rights and select agencies.