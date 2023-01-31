Owasso’s Tyler Rhodes, Kendall Remy make Freed-Hardeman University’s honor rolls

Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the president's and dean's lists for the fall 2022 semester.

Tyler Rhodes and Kendall Remy, both of Owasso, were recognized for their efforts.

Rhodes, earning a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity, was named to the dean's list. Remy, earning a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education, was named to the president’s list.

To be on the president's list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 GPA. Students on the dean’s list have earned a minimum 3.4 GPA for the semester.