Owasso’s Topher Hearn, Josh Determan make Harding University’s dean’s list

More than 1,200 Harding University students were recently included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester.

Two Owasso students — Topher Hearn, a junior studying accounting, and Josh Determan, a freshman studying English — were named to the list at the Searcy, Arkansas-based school.

Harding University is a private Christian university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Its student body is made up of individuals representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories.

