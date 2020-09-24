Owasso’s Thomas Helm part of record-setting incoming class at University of Iowa

Thomas Helm of Owasso is a member of the incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa that has topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school GPA at 3.78, than any previous class.

The average high school GPA for the classes of 2023 and 2022 were 3.76 and 3.71, respectively.

Helm, a first-year undergraduate student, is enrolled in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and is among 4,530 students that make up the Class of 2024, 456 fewer than last year.

“These newest Hawkeyes are going to bring so much to our campus through their individual talents and perspectives, not to mention the incredible determination and tenacity they have demonstrated over these last months,” said Kevin Kregel, interim executive vice president and provost.

This year, 22,405 undergraduates are enrolled at Iowa. Total enrollment this fall is 30,448 students. Graduate students total 6,170, and professional students total 1,873.