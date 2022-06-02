Owasso’s Sydney Vann, Cannon Brown inducted into NSU President’s Leadership Class

Twenty-five Oklahoma high school seniors were selected to serve as members of the next President’s Leadership Class at Northeastern State University.

Sydney Vann at Owasso High School and Cannon Brown at Rejoice Christian School were named among this year’s recipients.

The high school seniors were chosen after a rigorous review of their leadership and service activities, awards, academic transcript and college entrance exam scores, letters of recommendation and an in-person interview by PLC alumni and staff.

NSU President Steve Turner and wife Penny welcomed the incoming President’s Leadership Class at a dinner in April.

Each PLC recipient will receive a four-year scholarship valued at $11,200, which includes a tuition waiver for up to 18 undergraduate hours, $1,200 towards an on-campus housing option and an $800 stipend from the NSU Foundation each semester. If they graduate early, these benefits may be applied toward a graduate degree at NSU for the remainder of those four years.

PLC graduating seniors also receive an all-expense-paid trip led by Turner that focuses on our nation’s leadership and history. Destinations have included Washington, D.C., Philadelphia or Boston.

Incoming PLC members will attend a summer retreat with current PLC members and must participate and become leaders in campus organizations and/or extracurricular activities, as well as maintain a 3.25 GPA while at NSU.

Prior PLC alumni have become leaders in state government, optometry and other health care fields, education, and business administration, as well as local and community decision makers.