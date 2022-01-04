Owasso’s Sydney Vann appointed to Joy Hofmeister’s 2022 Student Advisory Council

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has named 70 high school students from around Oklahoma to her 2022 Student Advisory Council.

Sydney Vann from Owasso was assigned to the seventh iteration of the group, which convenes to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education with policy matters.

“These students are among the top high school leaders in our state, and it is imperative to get their feedback,” Hofmeister said. “The insight we receive from this council is incredibly valuable, and their thoughtful reflection and fearless vision is instrumental to our decision-making.”

The 2022 Student Advisory Council will hold its first meeting virtually on Jan. 25. Students will discuss issues they face in school and brainstorm remedies. Feedback from the Student Advisory Council has influenced state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning.

Students named to the council represent rural, urban and suburban schools of all sizes. Each student was recommended by their district superintendent. Eighteen are returning members who have served on the council in previous years.