Owasso’s Sydney Eshelman places at Southwest Regional Baton Twirling Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
sydney eshelman

Owasso seventh grade student Sydney Eshelman competes at the Southwest Regional Baton Twirling Championships, held in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Courtesy photo

Owasso seventh grade student Sydney Eshelman recently competed at the Southwest Regional Baton Twirling Championships, held in Fort Worth, Texas.

The competition included athletes from across Oklahoma and Texas, and featured solo, strut and interview categories.

Eshelman earned the title of Intermediate Regional Strut Champion and also won the Beginner pageant.

These wins qualify Eshelman to represent the Southwest region at the National Baton Twirling Championships to be held at Notre Dame University this summer.

Eshelman is a member of Hartland Twirlers in Owasso and is coached by Shawna Hart.

