Owasso’s Stout Construction earns Cherokee Nation’s Large Certified Indian Business of the Year

The Cherokee Nation honored hundreds of Native-owned businesses during the tribe’s annual TERO Certified Indian Owned Business Awards Banquet Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Chota Conference Center.

The Cherokee Nation Tribal Employment Rights Office has 692 Indian-owned companies and 119 artists that are TERO-certified vendors able to conduct business with the tribe and compete for government contracting jobs.

During the banquet, the tribe also honored eight standout TERO businesses with awards, including Owasso-based Stout Construction Company, which received Cherokee Nation’s Large Certified Indian Business of the Year.

Stout Construction Company is a fully licensed and bonded general contractor serving commercial and industrial clients in northeast and southeast Oklahoma.

The other winners included: Tahlequah Printing, One Source Water and C & L Site Services in Tahlequah; CPR and Tiger Natural Gas in Tulsa; Cross H Trailer Sales in Wagoner; and Allen’s Construction in Stilwell.

“I believe that we can raise up a generation of entrepreneurs that share in this entrepreneurial spirit if we continue to celebrate our TERO vendors and artists,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

“The annual TERO banquet is not only about celebrating these Native-owned businesses, it is about sending a message to the people of Cherokee Nation that we value hard work and our TERO businesses.”

In fiscal year 2022, TERO vendors earned approximately $27 million in contracts with the tribe.

More information about Stout Construction Company can be found at stoutconstruction.net.