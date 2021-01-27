 Skip to main content
Owasso’s Shelby Gibbs, Collinsville’s Hollie Pankake make NWOSU honor rolls

nwosu

Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

Courtesy of NWOSU

Northwestern Oklahoma State University announced its honor rolls for the 2020 fall semester.

Owasso’s Shelby Gibbs made the undergraduate president’s list, and Collinsville’s Hollie Pankake made the graduate president’s list at the Alva-based school.

Those on the president’s honor roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 GPA, in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours. Those on the vice president’s list had GPAs of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.

Undergraduate students on the honorable mention lists had 4.0 or 3.5 GPAs, respectively, in a minimum of three to a maximum of 11 semester hours. Graduate students on those rolls were enrolled in a minimum of three to a maximum of eight semester hours.

To be listed on any of the rolls, students could not have any incomplete work.

