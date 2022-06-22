Owasso’s Seyton Thomas, Lyric Wallin compete in 2022 Miss Oklahoma Pageant

Two beauty contestants from Owasso graced the spotlight in the 2022 Miss Oklahoma Pageant earlier this month.

Miss Owasso Seyton Thomas and Miss Owasso Outstanding Teen Lyric Wallin both competed for the crown, June 8-11, at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.

Neither Thomas nor Wallin placed in this year’s competition, but they did receive scholarships from the organization. Miss Bricktown Megan Gold ultimately walked away as the crowned winner.

Seyton Thomas

Thomas was crowned Miss Owasso in November 2021, and left an impact at the statewide competition with an exemplary routine, Miss Oklahoma Director Marquita Tate said.

“Seyton’s performance at Miss Oklahoma was perfection; we couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Tate said. “She represented Owasso in a first-class way.”

Thomas, who walked away with over $2,000 in scholarship money to further her education, said she enjoyed her time spent on stage alongside her competing peers.

“My favorite part about Miss Oklahoma is the people,” Thomas said. “I got to spend a full week with some wonderful friends and staff. I believe the connections we make along our journeys are the most valuable takeaways from any given situation.”

Thomas is majoring in community counseling with a minor in psychology at Rogers State University. She is also currently completing real estate school with hope of working in Owasso.

She finished her junior year with her fifth 4.0 semester and 54 community service hours. Thomas’ academic accomplishments include Psi Chi Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Psi Chi National Honor Society; an All Oklahoma Academic Team pick and an NJCAA First Academic Team pick; and a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College valedictorian.

After college, Thomas plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and pursue Native American studies and receive her J. D. to become a child abuse prosecutor.

Lyric Wallin

Wallin, who was also crowned Miss Owasso Outstanding Teen in November, received additional accolades from Tate, who said she represented Owasso with “class and grace” at Miss Oklahoma.

“She … was amazing every time she stepped on stage,” Tate said of Wallin. “We are very pleased and so blessed to have her represent Miss Owasso Outstanding Teen this past year.”

Wallin, a Bixby High School junior, is a member of varsity cheer and varsity stunt teams. She will attend the Tulsa Tech cosmetology program this fall, and plans to work in the cosmetology field while in college to pursue her career as a licensed clinical social worker.

When she’s not on the sidelines, Wallin can be found teaching tumbling to youth at Soul II Sole in Bixby. She also volunteers as a coach for Bixby Youth Cheer.

Wallin is the daughter and granddaughter of breast cancer survivors, which led to her social impact of Health Wise Saves Lives.

Miss Collinsville 2022 Abigail Chitwood and Miss Collinsville Outstanding Teen 2022 Reese Hollingsworth both competed at this year’s Miss Oklahoma Pageant, but did not place.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.