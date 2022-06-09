Owasso’s Sawyer Kline graduates from Oklahoma Connections Academy

Oklahoma Connections Academy honored the school’s 144 graduating high school seniors on Saturday, June 4.

Sawyer Kline, of Owasso, graduated from the tuition-free, online public school for students in grades K-12, located in Bartlesville.

At OCA, students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that facilitates ownership of their individual and unique educational journey.

Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.

“We know these graduates will go on to achieve great things in life and we look forward to following their journeys,” OCA Principal Melissa Gregory said.