Savyeli Yavorovskiy of Owasso has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

Yavorovskiy, a senior majoring in actuarial science, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Business at the Lincoln, Nebraska-based school.

More than 6,200 students at Nebraska were named to the Deans' List for the spring semester.