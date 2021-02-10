 Skip to main content
Owasso’s Savyeli Yavorovskiy named to dean’s list at University of Nebraska-Lincoln

university of nebraska

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln

 Craig Chandler/UNL Communications

Savyeli Yavorovskiy of Owasso has been named to the deans' list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Yavorovskiy, a junior majoring in actuarial science, was named to the prestigious list for the College of Business.

Nearly 6,800 students at Nebraska have been named to the deans' list for the fall semester.

Qualification for the deans' list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. The College of Business requires a 3.6 GPA for the accolade.

