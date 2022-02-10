 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso’s Savyeli Yavorovskiy named to dean’s list at University of Nebraska-Lincoln
university of nebraska

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln

 Craig Chandler/UNL Communications

Savyeli Yavorovskiy of Owasso has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

Yavorovskiy, a senior majoring in actuarial science, was named to the prestigious list for the College of Business at the Lincoln, Nebraska-based university.

The Owasso native was among more than 6,700 students at Nebraska were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.

All qualifying GPAs are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the dean’s list for more than one college.

