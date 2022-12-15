Owasso’s Sara Walton graduates from inaugural NSU Physician Assistant Studies Program

Sara Walton, of Owasso, recently graduated from the Northeastern State University Physician Assistant Studies Program.

Watson was among 20 other students to comprise the first cohort to graduate from the two-year program.

The program is part of a broad university plan for developing and implementing programming that provides direct benefit to the regional needs of northeastern Oklahoma.

The curriculum consists of 75 credit hours in the didactic year housed on NSU’s Muskogee campus and 35 credit hours in the clinical phase of training conducted through regional medical centers including Northeastern Health System, the Cherokee Nation, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers and Saint Francis Health System.

Mark Perdue, NSU physician assistant studies program director, said part of the program’s mission is to provide physician assistants to serve in rural Oklahoma as well as underserved populations such as American Indians. He added many of the students in the 2022 cohort are pursuing careers with program partners in Indian health and rural medicine.

“In addition to being the first cohort, the students of 2022 began their education in the context of the pandemic,” Perdue said. “As you can imagine, they faced a number of unique challenges. They have shown a lot of fortitude and determination to complete their education despite those challenges. It’s a pleasure to see the students mature into compassionate and competent physician assistants.”