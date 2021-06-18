Owasso’s Samuel Perkins, Colton Thulin receive OERB scholarships

Students at state universities have been awarded $135,000 in scholarships from Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Two Owasso students — Samuel Perkins, studying energy management at the University of Oklahoma, and Colton Thulin, studying petroleum engineering, also at OU — were selected through an application process based on their outstanding grades and work ethic.

The scholarship recipients, part of the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board’s Petroleum Scholar Program, include freshmen through seniors majoring in petroleum engineering, geosciences or energy management at OU, Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa.

“The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas are passionate about investing in the next generation of our industry and our state’s future leaders,” said OERB Executive Director Mindy Stitt. “Through their voluntary funding, we are able to provide valuable scholarships to these hard-working students.”

Students can apply during each year of undergraduate work. The scholarship amount increases annually, with a $5,000 maximum scholarship for seniors. OERB Petroleum Scholars also receive exclusive access to industry networking events and educational activities.