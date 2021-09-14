Owasso’s Ronald Walker, Rejoice Christian’s Brianna Herrold named National Merit semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation on Tuesday announced the names of 16,000 semifinalists in its 67th annual scholarship program.

Two students from Owasso — Ronald Walker with Owasso High School and Brianna Herrold with Rejoice Christian School — were listed as recipients of the prestigious endowment.

High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the

2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.

To become a finalist, the semifinalists and high school officials must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the students’ academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.