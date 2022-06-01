Owasso’s Ronald Walker, Brianna Herrold, Joshua Farrell named National Merit winners

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation on June 1 announced over 2,600 winners of National Merit scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

Three local students — Ronald Walker, Brianna Herrold and Joshua Farrell — were all named recipients of this year’s prestigious title.

Owasso High School senior Ronald Walker, of Sperry, received the National Merit Oklahoma State University Scholarship. He plans to pursue a degree in engineering.

Brianna Herrold, a Collinsville resident who attends Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, also received the National Merit Oklahoma State University Scholarship. She plans to pursue a degree in communications.

Farrell, who lives in Owasso but attends Augustine Christian Academy in Tulsa, received the National Merit Wheaton College Scholarship. He plans to pursue a career in actuarial science.

This year, 155 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 82 private and 73 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced are a part of the distinguished group of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit scholarships for college undergraduate study worth nearly $28 million. Earlier this spring, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit $2,500 scholarships.