Owasso’s Redbud District among TW Magazine’s ‘50 Things We Are Loving About Tulsa This Year’

Owasso’s Redbud District was recently featured in Tulsa World Magazine.

The publication spotlighted Owasso’s thriving downtown district as part of a special section — “50 Things We Are Loving About Tulsa This Year” — featured in its summer 2021 edition.

The story on the newly developed Redbud District was printed on page 52 as the 48th best place to visit in the Tulsa area.

The following is the story that ran in the latest Tulsa World Magazine, published on Sunday, Sept. 26:

“Owasso’s burgeoning Redbud District is a popular destination among local residents.

The revitalization of downtown’s Main Street over the past five years has led to the development of a thriving restaurant, retail and recreational hot spot that continues to expand.

It all started in 2016 when city officials carried out their longtime vision to create a unique shopping and dining destination for citizens to enjoy.