Owasso’s Redbud District among TW Magazine’s ‘50 Things We Are Loving About Tulsa This Year’
Owasso’s Redbud District among TW Magazine’s ‘50 Things We Are Loving About Tulsa This Year’

Farmer's Market

Owasso held its first Farmer’s Market of the season at Redbud Festival Park on May 1.

 Art Haddaway, Owasso Reporter

Owasso’s Redbud District was recently featured in Tulsa World Magazine.

The publication spotlighted Owasso’s thriving downtown district as part of a special section — “50 Things We Are Loving About Tulsa This Year” — featured in its summer 2021 edition.

The story on the newly developed Redbud District was printed on page 52 as the 48th best place to visit in the Tulsa area.

The following is the story that ran in the latest Tulsa World Magazine, published on Sunday, Sept. 26:

“Owasso’s burgeoning Redbud District is a popular destination among local residents.

The revitalization of downtown’s Main Street over the past five years has led to the development of a thriving restaurant, retail and recreational hot spot that continues to expand.

It all started in 2016 when city officials carried out their longtime vision to create a unique shopping and dining destination for citizens to enjoy.

Their hard work has since culminated in the construction of two large mixed-use buildings — SEVEN6MAIN and Mowery Retail & Lofts — as well as a 2-acre beautified gathering place, Redbud Festival Park, located in the heart of the district.

Owasso’s $10 million, three-story SEVEN6MAIN complex, completed in November 2018, offers 45,000 square feet of space for new shops Wild Ivy, Wilder Brothers, The Steele Horse, Bluestem Mercantile and Evergreen Coffee Co., along with restaurants MAD Eats and SMOKE Woodfire Grill.

Passersby can also enjoy the offerings of Art in Bloom, a florist, and Emersumnice Brewery at Mowery Retail & Lofts — a $5 million, 27,000-square-foot facility, completed a few months after its neighboring development.

Outdoor enthusiasts aren’t left ignored, either, often flocking across the street to Redbud Festival Park, which debuted in July 2020, where food trucks, musical concerts, movies and other events, including Owasso’s weekly farmer’s market and yoga classes, are held.”

