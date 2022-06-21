Owasso’s Red, White & Boom, Folds of Honor’s FreedomFest to bring fun Fourth of July festivities

Area residents will soon be graced with the flashes of fireworks and other fun festivities as Independence Day approaches.

Red, White & Boom (Owasso)

The City of Owasso’s annual Red, White & Boom fireworks display will be launched on Monday, July 4, from the Owasso Golf and Athletic Club, located at 86th Street North and 129 East Avenue.

Fireworks, launched at dark, will be visible in many areas of the city. Retail and school parking locations nearby provide ideal locations to view the display. Spectators are asked to bring their own seating.

The City will also host a Red, White & Boom pre-show event, 7-9 p.m. at Redbud Festival Park, located at 109 N. Main St., featuring live music, inflatables, lawn games and food trucks.

Independence Day Celebration (Collinsville)

The City of Collinsville will host a parade down Main Street at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 2.

Later in the afternoon, the festivities will move to the Collinsville City Park, located at 415 S. 19th St., where there will be food trucks, face painting, turtle races, a watermelon seed-spitting contest and more.

After the sun sets, the City will then host a fireworks display choreographed to the sound of patriotic music.

FreedomFest (Tulsa)

Owasso-based Folds of Honor will host its annual FreedomFest event at River West Festival Park, located at 2100 S. Jackson Ave., on Monday, July 4.

Before the fireworks display is launched from the 21st Street Bridge after dark, attendees can enjoy several activities and attractions throughout the day, from bands and food trucks to inflatables and other entertainment.

Around 8 p.m., the Red Bull Air Force Skydiving Team will complete a jump from the sky, landing at River West Festival Park, and the fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m., synchronized to music broadcasted on KRMG-FM.

The Folds of Honor event will be hosted in partnership with River Parks Authority and presented by QuikTrip.