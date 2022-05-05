Owasso’s Northeast Elementary named Great Expectations Model School for 10th year

Northeast Elementary in Owasso recently achieved the prestigious honor of being named a Great Expectations Model School for the 10th year in a row.

The Great Expectations Education Foundation, founded in 1991, is a scientifically-based research educational reform model for Pre-K-12 public and private school classrooms in Oklahoma and other states.

The basic principles of the program are: high expectations for students; a learning climate based on mutual respect between student and teacher; student self-esteem; a belief that all students can learn; positive teacher attitude; and highly skilled and knowledgeable teachers who inspire and enable students to achieve success.

“The school (Northeast Elementary) is truly a shining star in the community, state and nation,” said Linda Dzialo, president and CEO of Great Expectations. “The staff and faculty are to be highly commended for their efforts. We are overjoyed to add them to our list of ‘Showcase Schools.’”

Northeast Principal Michelle Million added, “I am proud of Northeast Elementary for being recognized as a unique and special place to work and go to school. It validates the hard work of teachers and students who believe in the benefits of character education and high academic achievement.”

As a Great Expectations Model School, Northeast will be visited by other schools and districts. Owasso’s Bailey and Mills elementary schools have also received the prestigious title in the past.

Over 80,000 educators have been trained in the GE methodology. There are currently GE Model schools in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Michigan and South Carolina.

More information about Great Expectations can be found at greatexpectations.org.