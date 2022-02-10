Owasso’s Noah Reynolds, Raegan Hubble cast in OK Thespian Festival’s ‘Our Town’ in 2023

Noah Reynolds and Raegan Hubble both share a passion for the spotlight.

The two performing arts students have honed their talents as freshmen members of Owasso High School’s Theatre Department, which recently led them to be cast in the Oklahoma Thespian Festival’s 2023 production of “Our Town.”

They both qualified for the upcoming all-state performance after auditioning for leading roles in January.

“Our Town,” a 1938 metatheatrical three-act play written by American playwright Thornton Wilder, tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover’s Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.

Reynolds was cast to play Dr. Gibbs, and Hubble was chosen to represent Gibbs’ sister, Rebecca Gibbs. They are among 17 Oklahoma theater students who were selected to participate in the retelling of the classic story.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to get more stage time,” OHS Theatre Director Ryan King said. “They get to meet other actors, get to see what it’s like in other parts of the state, and kind of have that community expanded for them.”