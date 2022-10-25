Owasso’s new $6.5M, Class A Criterion Building with co-working spaces nearing completion

A new large-scale, mixed-use development is nearing completion in Owasso.

The Criterion Fund, a local real estate investment company, is eyeing the beginning of December to open its $6.5 million, 25,000-square-foot facility, The Criterion Building, at 11300 N. 135th E. Ave. just west of U.S. 169.

The three-story, Class A building, which broke ground in August 2021, will house various commercial spaces, with the first two floors dedicated to office and co-working areas, and the third floor to a terrace overlooking the Owasso skyline.

Criterion was formed in 2019, and has invested in about a dozen real estate deals nationwide worth around $70 million in total asset value. The company has been operating out of its current building, 202 E. 2nd Ave., since its inception and will move its headquarters to the new location.

“There wasn’t an existing Class A office space in Owasso for us to go into, so it was an immediate need for us,” Criterion Principal Co-Founder Braden Cheek said. “We’re ecstatic to be doing something in our hometown.”

Several thousand square feet will be available for lease, with Cheek and his team occupying about 1,500 of that. The third-story, 4,000-square-foot co-working area will also include a 1,000-square-foot balcony.

What’s more, The Criterion Building will offer a new headquarters for Keller Williams Realty Premier’s Owasso division, which will take up about 8,000 square feet.

“We were approached by Keller Williams, who was looking to get a nicer space,” Cheek said. “We started with (them) and us, and figured we would lease the rest out, and we did … and now we have a super nice office building that we all get to go into.”

Cheek also confirmed that the Salon at 101 Birch recently leased a new spot, which he hopes will neighbor other prospective clients looking to fill spaces measuring around 1,200 to 1,500 square feet.

“I think an insurance agent or an attorney or some sort of engineering firm could do really well there,” he said. “I think we can accommodate a lot of the smaller users, which I think would be really good for Owasso.”

The general contractor for the project is Ascend Commercial Builders, and the architect is Cyntergy, both local.

“I’m most excited about just bringing a new office building to Owasso,” Cheek said. “I think it’s amazing for Owasso that not only the hospitals are expanding and bringing more jobs … but that we can bring a gorgeous office building with some more jobs and help grow Owasso.”

Cheek’s company is aiming to move dirt on another project — a multi-tenant retail strip center in Smith Farm Village off of 96th Street and Garnett Road — following the completion of the Criterion Building. The property will be home to various establishments such as Salad and Go, CAVA, Hollywood Feed and MOD Pizza.

More information about the Criterion Fund can be found at thecriterionfund.com/properties.

Rhett Morgan with Tulsa World contributed to this story.