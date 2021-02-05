 Skip to main content
Owasso’s Morganne Lane, Collinsville’s Zoe Vogel named fall 2020 UCA scholars

university of central arkansas

University of Central Arkansas

 Courtesy of UCA

The University of Central Arkansas has announced the dean's list and presidential scholars for the fall 2020 semester.

Morganne Lane of Owasso made the dean’s list, and Zoe Vogel of Collinsville made the president’s list.

Recognition on the dean's list or as a presidential scholar is based on grades earned during each semester of the regular academic year.

Eligibility on the dean's list requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a presidential scholar.

