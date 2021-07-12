Owasso’s Merrik Barnes, Collinsville’s Delaun Blake named National Merit Scholarship winners

Merrik Barnes of Owasso and Delaun Blake of Collinsville were named Nation Merit Scholarship winners this week.

The local students were among over 4,100 college-sponsored award recipients honored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Barnes, an Owasso High School student whose probable career field is architecture, received the National Merit University of Oklahoma Scholarship. Blake, a Cascia Hall Preparatory School student whose probable career field is anesthesiology, received the National Merit Oklahoma State University Scholarship.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

To become a finalist, each semifinalist had to complete a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay, describing leadership positions and contributions in school and community activities, showing an outstanding academic record, and being endorsed and recommended by a high school official.

This year, 160 colleges and universities are sponsoring over 4,100 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 85 private and 75 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.