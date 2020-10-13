Owasso’s Megan Losoncy named Outstanding Senior at University of Tulsa

An Owasso resident is among several students at the University of Tulsa to be named an Outstanding Senior.

Megan Losoncy, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design, is being honored as part of TU’s 2020-21 Top Ten Jess Chouteau Outstanding Seniors and Top Ten Freshmen during Homecoming week, Oct. 13-18.

The 20 students are selected each year by a panel of judges from the Alumni Association for their exceptional achievement in academics and community engagement.

Losoncy works as the marketing and communications assistant with TU’s Center for Global Engagement. She is co-president of TU Women’s Club Volleyball, communications director for the Mortar Board Honor Society, member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, philanthropy assistant for a Greek house, and previously served as executive director of public relations and graphics for the Student Association.

Through her work as a freelance graphic designer with MLDesigns, Losoncy has also developed and implemented logo designs and advertising strategies for companies in Tulsa and more. Additionally, she is the co-owner of T&M Studios, a mobile art studio, event photo booth and art boutique.