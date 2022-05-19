Owasso’s McKinzie Horsley named to dean’s list at University of Saint Mary

The University of Saint Mary has announced its spring 2022 dean’s list.
McKinzie Horsley, of Owasso, was named to the prestigious list at the Leavenworth, Kansas-based school.
Horsley was honored for ending the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.
