Owasso’s Magalassi Foundation to kick off We Matter Week with new logo, digital resources

Owasso’s Brandon Magalassi Memorial Scholarship Foundation will host its 7th annual We Matter Week in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Week, Monday-Saturday, Sept. 14-18.

The Magalassi Foundation was created by Billy and Michele Magalassi in June 2004 in honor of their 15-year-old son, Brandon, who lost his life to suicide. Its mission is to promote suicide awareness and prevention through scholarships, education and other events, including its Shadow Run Symposium held every April and We Matter Week every September.

The Foundation traditionally kicks off its fall event every year with a new logo and theme. This year marks the third time it has held a design contest among local high school students.

“The logo from this year and the previous two years actually were student-generated,” Michele told the Owasso Reporter. “That was our way of getting the students involved and being just a bigger part of We Matter Week.”

The 2020 We Matter logo was designed by Jesse Anderson, a recent graduate of Owasso High School, who chose to combine a turquoise feather with the purple suicide awareness ribbon.

“The feather has a couple of symbolic meanings for me,” Anderson said on the Foundation’s website. “First, it is a symbol of flight or freedom, and whether you feel at your lowest point or not, you eventually will be able to see the ground and be at your highest.

“Second, even if you feel as light or weak as a feather, once you surround yourself with other ‘feathers’ … and build the mental health support you need, then you have a whole bird’s worth and are able to achieve great heights.”