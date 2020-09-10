Owasso’s Magalassi Foundation to kick off We Matter Week with new logo, digital resources

Owasso’s Brandon Magalassi Memorial Scholarship Foundation will host its 7th annual We Matter Week in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Week, Monday-Saturday, Sept. 14-18.
The Magalassi Foundation was created by Billy and Michele Magalassi in June 2004 in honor of their 15-year-old son, Brandon, who lost his life to suicide. Its mission is to promote suicide awareness and prevention through scholarships, education and other events, including its Shadow Run Symposium held every April and We Matter Week every September.
The Foundation traditionally kicks off its fall event every year with a new logo and theme. This year marks the third time it has held a design contest among local high school students.
“The logo from this year and the previous two years actually were student-generated,” Michele told the Owasso Reporter. “That was our way of getting the students involved and being just a bigger part of We Matter Week.”
The 2020 We Matter logo was designed by Jesse Anderson, a recent graduate of Owasso High School, who chose to combine a turquoise feather with the purple suicide awareness ribbon.
“The feather has a couple of symbolic meanings for me,” Anderson said on the Foundation’s website. “First, it is a symbol of flight or freedom, and whether you feel at your lowest point or not, you eventually will be able to see the ground and be at your highest.
“Second, even if you feel as light or weak as a feather, once you surround yourself with other ‘feathers’ … and build the mental health support you need, then you have a whole bird’s worth and are able to achieve great heights.”
As in years past, the Foundation will rally individuals across the community to take to social media and post pictures of themselves with friends, family and colleagues holding up signs stating, “We Matter.” It will host a photo contest and give away prizes to those participants with the best pictures.
The Foundation also created a new website and will offer more digital resources this year to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michele and her team plan to conduct video chats with various experts, including Rebecca Hubbard, director of outreach prevention and education at the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma.
“We wanted to really beef up our social media … more than what we’ve done in the past,” said Michele, whose focus is to reach more youth during this time of social distancing. “Hopefully the kids gets the message … it’s all about getting the message out.”
For more information about the Magalassi Foundation, visit magalassifoundation.org.
