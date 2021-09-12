Owasso’s Magalassi Foundation kicks off We Matter Week Sept. 12-18: ‘Every Life is Valuable’

Owasso’s Brandon Magalassi Memorial Scholarship Foundation is hosting its 9th annual We Matter Week, Sunday-Saturday, Sept. 12-18, in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Month.

The Magalassi Foundation was created by Billy and Michele Magalassi in June 2004 in honor of their 15-year-old son, Brandon, who lost his life to suicide. Its mission is to promote suicide awareness and prevention through scholarships, education and other events, including its Shadow Run Symposium held every April and We Matter Week every September.

The Foundation traditionally kicks off its fall event every year with a new logo and theme. This year marks the fourth time it has held a design contest among local high school students.

“The logo from this year and the previous … years actually were student-generated,” Michele told the Owasso Reporter in a previous story. “That was our way of getting the students involved and being just a bigger part of We Matter Week.”

The 2021 We Matter logo was designed by Karina Girn, a 2021 Owasso High School graduate, who worked to create something that raises awareness and grabs the attention of onlookers.