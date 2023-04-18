The Magalassi Foundation in Owasso recently announced its 2023 scholarship recipients.

The Foundation was created by Billy and Michele Magalassi in June 2004 in honor of their 15-year-old son, Brandon, who lost his life to suicide.

Its mission is to promote suicide awareness and prevention through scholarships, education and other events, including its Shadow Run Symposium held every April and We Matter Week every September.

Each year, the Foundation awards $1,000 scholarships to several deserving high school seniors. This month, eight students — Alexa Henson, Charles Wendel, Elizabeth Lake, Kristin Limerick,

Madelyn Henson, Marissa Smith, Mia Foreman and Quentin Derby — received funding through the program.

“It warms our hearts to continue to be able to provide scholarships knowing that each student who applies learns much about the importance of suicide prevention through their research,” Michele said in a previous story.

This year, the students were required to answer the question of how the concept of “We Matter” relates to suicide prevention.

Since 2005, the Foundation has awarded $130,000 in scholarships to 130 students within the Owasso and Collinsville communities.

All eight of this year’s scholarship recipients, with links to their winning essays, can be found at magalassifoundation.org.