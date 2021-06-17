Owasso’s Magalassi Foundation announces 8 new recipients of 2021 scholarship program

The Magalassi Foundation in Owasso has announced its 2021 scholarship recipients.

The Foundation was created by Billy and Michele Magalassi in June 2004 in honor of their 15-year-old son, Brandon, who lost his life to suicide. Its mission is to promote suicide awareness and prevention through scholarships, education and other events, including its Shadow Run Symposium held every April and We Matter Week every September.

Each year, the Foundation awards $1,000 scholarships to several deserving high school seniors. This month, eight students — Ashley Shern, Emma England, Hannah Firestone, Hunter Jennings, Kayla Eyler, Kaylen Anderson, Marina Lelecas and Nathaniel Frazier — received funding through the program.

“It warms our hearts to continue to be able to provide scholarships knowing that each student who applies learns much about the importance of suicide prevention through their research,” Michele said.

This year, the students were required to research the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on the mental health of young people, and what families and communities can do to stay mentally healthy through difficult times.