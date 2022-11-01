Owasso’s Mackenzie DeAnda accepted into Kappa Delta Pi at Cameron University

As part of its first Scholars Convocation Week observance, Cameron University recently recognized outstanding students, including a student from Owasso.

Over the last four decades, the university has held convocation as a dedication of its academic mission. This annual gathering features a processional of students and faculty, the wearing of academic regalia and a parade of banners denoting each department on campus.

The observance includes recognizing CU students who have been accepted for membership into national and/or international honor societies.

Mackenzie DeAnda, of Owasso, for example, was accepted into Kappa Delta Pi.

“An invitation to join a national and/or international honor society is a prestigious distinction that is a direct result of scholarly achievement, a strong work ethic and a dedication to learning,” Vice President for Academic Affairs Ronna Vanderslice said. “We are pleased to celebrate and recognize so many deserving Cameron students.”