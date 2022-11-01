 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso’s Mackenzie DeAnda accepted into Kappa Delta Pi at Cameron University

Cameron University

Cameron University, in Lawton, Okla., serves students from around the globe, offering nearly 50 degrees through two-year, four-year and graduate programs, according to its website.

As part of its first Scholars Convocation Week observance, Cameron University recently recognized outstanding students, including a student from Owasso.

Over the last four decades, the university has held convocation as a dedication of its academic mission. This annual gathering features a processional of students and faculty, the wearing of academic regalia and a parade of banners denoting each department on campus.

The observance includes recognizing CU students who have been accepted for membership into national and/or international honor societies.

Mackenzie DeAnda, of Owasso, for example, was accepted into Kappa Delta Pi.

“An invitation to join a national and/or international honor society is a prestigious distinction that is a direct result of scholarly achievement, a strong work ethic and a dedication to learning,” Vice President for Academic Affairs Ronna Vanderslice said. “We are pleased to celebrate and recognize so many deserving Cameron students.”

