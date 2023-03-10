Cameron University recently announced the students who completed graduation requirements at the end of the fall 2022 semester.

Lindsey Guercio, of Owasso, earned a Bachelor of Science, cum laude, and Haelee Cutsinger, also of Owasso, received a Master of Education from the Lawton-based school.

Fall graduates are eligible to participate in graduation ceremonies at the end of the spring semester. The 2023 commencement is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 5, at Cameron Stadium.

Graduating baccalaureate and associate degree recipients with superior academic records are accorded special recognition. Students whose overall GPA is between 3.6 and 3.8 and is in the next 10% of the graduating class graduate cum laude.