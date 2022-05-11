 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso’s Lindsey Guercio at CU/RSU inducted into Kappa Delta Pi honor society

PATRIOTIC WIND FEATURE

The American flag waves in the breeze behind a statue of President Thomas Jefferson at Rogers State University in Claremore. Tulsa World file

 KELLY KERR

An Owasso student from the Cameron University education program at Rogers State University has been accepted into Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society in education.

Lindsey Guercio, of Owasso, joins Gabrielle McDade, of Pryor, and Mackenzie DeAnda, of Coffeyville, Kansas, as inductees of the prestigious program.

Selection as a member of Kappa Delta Pi requires high academic achievement, a commitment to education as a career, and a professional attitude that assures steady growth in the profession.

Only those who have exhibited the ideals of scholarship, integrity in service and commitment to excellence in teaching and its allied professions are granted membership.

