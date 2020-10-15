Owasso’s Larry McCorkell named NextGen Under 30 award recipient

Larry McCorkell is representing his hometown of Owasso on a statewide level.

McCorkell, vice president and investment officer of the wealth management division for Stride Bank, was recently honored by NextGen Under 30 for his outstanding service to the community.

The longtime Owasso resident was among dozens of industry leaders across Oklahoma to be named winners in NextGen’s annual 2020 awards program, which recognizes innovative and inspiring individuals who push the boundaries in 15 categories of human endeavor.

McCorkell was one of 25 people to receive an award in the Finance division during this year’s ceremony. He was anonymously nominated for the accolade.

“I was really surprised and honored to really be nominated for it, and I’m thankful that the committee chose me,” McCorkell said. “It makes me feel like the steps I’m taking in my career, the little things I’m trying to do, kind of makes it all worth it.”

This year serves as NextGen’s 10th anniversary as well as McCorkell’s first time receiving an award from the organization.

McCorkell has been working for Stride the last three years, and also serves on the Owasso Education Foundation Board. He is a graduate of Leadership Owasso, Dale Carnegie’s leadership training and Tulsa’s Young Professionals.

