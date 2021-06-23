Owasso’s Kristen Range crowned Miss Oklahoma Jr. Teen, advances to national pageant

Kristen Range of Owasso was crowned Miss Oklahoma Jr. Teen at the 2021 National American Miss Oklahoma state pageant, held at the beginning of June.

Range, daughter of Jeff and Maressia Range, will now advance to the national pageant, to be held at Disneyworld in Orlando, Florida, during Thanksgiving week.

“I felt extremely honored to be chosen as Miss Oklahoma Jr. Teen,” Range said. “The National American Miss organization is amazing, and I am so excited to represent Oklahoma at nationals.”

National American Miss is dedicated to developing the success of young women across the nation with an age-appropriate and family-oriented program. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages four to 18 in five different age divisions.

The pageant program is based on inner beauty, poise and presentation, and emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, adopting good attitudes about competition and setting and achieving personal goals.

Range won several categories including Academic Achievement, Most Promising Model, Photogenic, Runway Model and Top Model. She also nabbed first runner-up for Actress, Best Resume and Casual Wear, and received the Spirit of America Award and Outstanding Program Participation Award.