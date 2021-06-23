Owasso’s Kristen Range crowned Miss Oklahoma Jr. Teen, advances to national pageant

Kristen Range of Owasso was crowned Miss Oklahoma Jr. Teen at the 2021 National American Miss Oklahoma state pageant, held at the beginning of June.
Range, daughter of Jeff and Maressia Range, will now advance to the national pageant, to be held at Disneyworld in Orlando, Florida, during Thanksgiving week.
“I felt extremely honored to be chosen as Miss Oklahoma Jr. Teen,” Range said. “The National American Miss organization is amazing, and I am so excited to represent Oklahoma at nationals.”
National American Miss is dedicated to developing the success of young women across the nation with an age-appropriate and family-oriented program. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages four to 18 in five different age divisions.
The pageant program is based on inner beauty, poise and presentation, and emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, adopting good attitudes about competition and setting and achieving personal goals.
Range won several categories including Academic Achievement, Most Promising Model, Photogenic, Runway Model and Top Model. She also nabbed first runner-up for Actress, Best Resume and Casual Wear, and received the Spirit of America Award and Outstanding Program Participation Award.
Range’s activities include Owasso Tennis, National Honor Society and Student Council. Additionally, she dedicates many hours to ending childhood hunger through her nonprofit organization, Food for Friends, and by volunteering at Neighbors in Need and The Mission.
“I am so proud of my community and Oklahoma,” she said. “I would like to use my year giving back, making appearances and volunteering. Thank you, Owasso.”
Each year, the National American Miss pageants award $1.5 million in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide. Each girl that qualifies for the national pageant has a chance to win a new 2021 Ford Mustang Convertible.
Range’s sponsors for the pageant included Akira Sushi, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dazzling Nail Bar, Jim Glover Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat, Mail This Copy That and Scarlett Rose Boutique, along with friends and family.