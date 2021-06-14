 Skip to main content
Owasso’s Korry Burr earns BA degree from Missouri-based Westminster College
Westminster college

Westminster College

 Courtesy photo

Westminster College announced that Korry Burr from Owasso earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biochemistry and Spanish at Westminster College.

Burr walked the stage during the socially distanced commencement 2021 ceremonies, which took place in Champ Auditorium at the university, based out of Fulton, Missouri.

Interim President and Chief Transformation Officer Donald Lofe Jr., Class of 1979, noted that the graduates’ fortitude is inspiring.

“I hold the Class of 2021 in high regard, for both their perseverance under unusual circumstances brought on by the pandemic and for their scholarly achievement,” Lofe said. “As an alumnus myself and someone who is part of the 170-year history of this institution, I know well that their liberal arts education is the strong foundation for their futures.”

