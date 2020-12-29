Owasso’s Kobi Chapman first Eagle Scout to receive congressional award from Rep. Hern

Owasson Kobi Chapman is not one for small ambitions.

The 18-year-old Eagle Scout and Owasso High School graduate recently received an honorary recognition from Congressman Kevin Hern for going above and beyond in serving his community.

Chapman spearheaded a project in early June that resulted in the completion of a flag drop box outside the Owasso Community Center. The new mailbox, decorated with a patriotic design, allows for the proper retirement of old, tattered or torn American flags.

On Monday, Dec. 28, Adam Jones, a field representative for Hern’s office, presented Chapman with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition during an award ceremony in front of friends and family.

“We appreciated (Kobi’s) Eagle Scout project,” Jones said, “and as his member of Congress, Congressman Hern wanted to recognize that outstanding achievement … and thank him for doing that.”

Chapman, a member of Owasso Boy Scout Troop 2002, was the first Eagle Scout in Oklahoma to receive the award from Hern’s administration, Jones said.

“I didn’t expect this at all … I just couldn’t believe it,” Chapman said of the accolade. “I think it’s definitely a great accomplishment.”