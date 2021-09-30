Owasso’s Kennerly Holloway, Maria Arostegui receive OKC Community Foundation scholarships

The Oklahoma City Community Foundation recently awarded $48,500 in scholarships to 14 Tulsa County high school graduates for the 2021-22 academic year through the state’s largest independent scholarship program.

Two Owasso High School students — Kennerly Holloway and Maria Arostegui — were named among this year’s recipients.

Holloway received the Oklahoma State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors: Professionally Engineering the Future Scholarship, and Arostegui received the Oklahoma State Board of Architecture Path to Licensure Scholarship.

The Oklahoma City Community Foundation’s scholarship program offers students the ability to pursue career and educational opportunities that may otherwise be out of reach. In total, the organization awarded nearly $2.8 million in scholarships to 821 students throughout the state for the 2021-22 academic year.

“The rising cost of higher education is a major barrier for many college hopefuls,” said Nancy Anthony, Foundation president. “But, thanks to our generous donors who recognize the importance of education and the role it can play in shaping these students’ futures, we offer more than 160 scholarship opportunities and support more than 800 college-bound students each year.”