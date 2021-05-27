Owasso’s Kelsey Smith, Topher Hearn named to Dean’s List at Harding University

Two Owasso natives are among more than 1,150 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.

Kelsey Smith, a senior integrative studies major, and Topher Hearn, a sophomore accounting major, were both named to the prestigious list at the Searcy, Arkansas-based campus.

The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA and no incompletes.