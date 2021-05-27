 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso’s Kelsey Smith, Topher Hearn named to Dean’s List at Harding University
0 comments

Owasso’s Kelsey Smith, Topher Hearn named to Dean’s List at Harding University

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
harding university

Harding University. Courtesy of HU

Two Owasso natives are among more than 1,150 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.

Kelsey Smith, a senior integrative studies major, and Topher Hearn, a sophomore accounting major, were both named to the prestigious list at the Searcy, Arkansas-based campus.

The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA and no incompletes.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News