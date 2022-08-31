Owasso’s Kayla Harding graduates with doctorate degree from Sam Houston State University

Kayla Harding, of Owasso, recently graduated from Sam Houston State University.
Harding received a Doctor of Education in Developmental Education Administration from the Huntsville, Texas-based university.
The Rowans have spent the last nine years decorating the exterior of their current home, located in Owasso’s Key Landing neighborhood development.
“The crews began extinguishing the fire, but there was too much fire before we got there, so it was a total loss,” Owasso Fire Chief David Hurst said, citing a possible electrical error as the cause.
Police say a seventh-grade student allegedly attempted to cross the street outside the designated crosswalk and stepped into oncoming traffic.
Hundreds gathered at Airman Acres last weekend to attend Wings, Wheels & Wishes, where fast planes and fancy cars occupied much of the Collinsville airfield for a noble cause.
With 34% of the town’s children under 18 participating, the Collinsville Library earned the top title, with Bixby and Jenks closely following with a 33% and 32% participation rate.
The 3-year-old Owasso resident was awarded the title of Tiny Miss Owasso and now advances to America’s Best National Pageant, held Sept. 9-11 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where she will represent the city of Owasso.
Hunter joins nearly 3,000 Oklahoma citizens over the age of 100 who the Centenarians of Oklahoma has inducted over the last 30 years.
The funds come as part of CommunityCare’s recent investment of $20,000 into eight Tulsa-area school support foundations.
Winifred “Freddie” Dudley and Michael Reese, both of Owasso, were recognized for their service and sacrifice to their country.
A mother and son duo were recently handed federal indictments for defrauding the bank of a Collinsville environmental remediation company where they worked, forging more than $21,000 in checks.
