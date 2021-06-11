 Skip to main content
Owasso’s Katie Beaird among 5,300 students to graduate from University of Iowa
Owasso's Katie Beaird among 5,300 students to graduate from University of Iowa

University of Iowa

University of Iowa. Courtesy of UI

This spring, around 5,300 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students received their degrees.

Katie Beaird of Owasso was among those students who earned their diplomas from the Iowa City-based campus.

Beaird was a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences whose program of study was Speech and Hearing Science.

The Owasso native graduated alongside a biomedical engineering student who was named a 2021 Rhodes Scholar. A biochemistry major was also named one of only 17 Churchill scholars in the nation, while two other undergraduates became Goldwater scholars.

