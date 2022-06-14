 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owasso’s Kassidy Collins receives biology scholarship from University of Central Oklahoma

  • 0
UCO (copy)

University of Central Oklahoma

 Courtesy of UCO

The University of Central Oklahoma College of Mathematics and Science recently awarded a scholarship to Owasso resident Kassidy Collins in recognition of their academic excellence and outstanding service to the university.

Collins, a biomedical science major, received the Dr. Ethel Derrick Endowed Scholarship for Biology.

“On behalf of the faculty and staff in the College of Mathematics and Science, I congratulate each of our scholarship recipients,” said Gloria Caddell, Ph.D., dean of Central’s College of Mathematics and Science.

“The achievements of these outstanding students reflect the mission of the college and the university. We applaud them for their commitment to academic excellence and exceptional work. We are also grateful to our alumni and the benefactors of our college whose generosity made these awards possible.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert