Owasso’s Kassidy Collins receives biology scholarship from University of Central Oklahoma

The University of Central Oklahoma College of Mathematics and Science recently awarded a scholarship to Owasso resident Kassidy Collins in recognition of their academic excellence and outstanding service to the university.

Collins, a biomedical science major, received the Dr. Ethel Derrick Endowed Scholarship for Biology.

“On behalf of the faculty and staff in the College of Mathematics and Science, I congratulate each of our scholarship recipients,” said Gloria Caddell, Ph.D., dean of Central’s College of Mathematics and Science.

“The achievements of these outstanding students reflect the mission of the college and the university. We applaud them for their commitment to academic excellence and exceptional work. We are also grateful to our alumni and the benefactors of our college whose generosity made these awards possible.”